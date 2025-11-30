The Guards Polo Club Abuja will host its annual National Carnival Polo Tournament from December 1 to 14 at the Guards Polo Club/Nigeria Army Polo Resort, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja.

Advertisement

A total of 46 teams are expected to participate in the tournament, which will feature four major championship cups and several special trophies. Top teams, including Rubicon, Mangal Cement, STL, and Malcomines, will compete for the President Cup, the tournament’s highest prize.

President of the Guards Polo Club Abuja, Senator Dauda Halliru Jika, stated that the tournament continues to serve as a unifying event for the polo community and the broader public. He acknowledged the support of club members, patrons, and partners, noting that their contributions have strengthened preparations for this year’s edition.

Advertisement

Tournament Manager Ahmed Aminu said the sponsorship strategy for 2025 is aimed at boosting brand visibility and delivering long-term value to participating partners.

Sponsors for the event include Jaiz Bank, Mangal Cement, Moniepoint, FSDH, Niger Foods, Kabba Doors, Vento Furniture, Nexim, KSH Foundation, STL, Pop Cola, Noella Foundation, Afdin Petroleum, Abab Nigeria Limited, Max Air, and Samu, among others. The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Diko, is also expected to be in attendance.

Winners will emerge in the President Cup, FCT Minister Cup, Legislative Shield, and Low Cup categories. Additional trophies such as the COAS Cup, Argentine Ambassador’s Cup, Dauwle Baba Memorial Cup, and El-Amin Cup will also be contested.

The tournament is expected to draw families, professionals, and polo enthusiasts, maintaining its reputation as a major cultural and sporting event in the capital.