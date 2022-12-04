With the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival hitting day three, the host state Delta state has already distanced themselves from other states as they are currently comfortable on the table with 14 Medals comprising of 8 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals.

Bayelsa State is in a distant second with 6 Medals; 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze Medals, as Abia occupied the third position after amassing 2 Medals; a Gold and a Bronze.

Delta State is currently the defending champion and are ready to make it 7 Titles after winning the last 6, with the recent one at Edo 2020.

13 states already won medals with the rest still looking forward to their first podium finish, as Zamfara State occupies the last position on the log. Other states with medals are Oyo (1 Gold, 1 Bronze), Lagos (4 Silver, 2 Bronze), Edo (1 Silver, 5 Bronze), and Nasarawa who at the time of going to press are on 2 Bronze Medals.

Anambra, Imo, Kwara, Ogun, Osun and Rivers States each have a Bronze Medal.