One of the organisers of the 2024 Sheroes Cup, Emmanuel Adesanya says the competition will improve the standard of Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) in the 2024/25 season.

Emphasizing the contribution of the pre-season tournament, the former Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria National League (NNL) said it serves as a testing platform for newly acquired players of teams that participated.

“The pre-season tournament going on here in Abuja met up to standards and expectations and allowed the clubs to try their new players.

“We saw all the big teams like Nasarawa Amazon, Ekiti Queens and others. We noticed they were not using their regular players; the big players were kept on the bench.

“They want to try the new players. This is the essence of the preseason they try new players to see where they are lacking in the main team.”

Adesanya also spoke about the awards for individual and club excellent performance.

He said; “Yes, if you notice from the onset, every match produces the best footballer of the tournament.

In the Sheroes Cup, the best footballer will receive the award.

“Also, the best goalkeeper identified will be awarded, the overall highest goal scorer will be awarded, the best-behaved team will receive, the best-organized team as per coaching, and other things will be awarded.”

So there are a lot of incentives to be given to the players and clubs at the end of the tournament. 10 women’s football clubs participated in the 2024 Sheroes Cup held in Abuja.