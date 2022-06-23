The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Zubair Gambo has said the first indigenous systematic survey of Nigeria’s coastal and offshore waters would be sustained, saying the Nigerian Navy (NN) has produced nine more navigation paper chart and five cells of electronic navigation chat in the last two years.

Gambo made this disclosure during the celebration and launching of the Nautical publication at 2022 World Hydrography Day with the theme: “Contributing the United Nations Ocean Decades,” held at Naval Dockyard in Lagos.

He also stated that Nigeria joined the league of chart producing nations, when the first indigenous navigational chart was unveiled by the Nigerian Navy at the last World Hydrography Day.

He added that, “It is worthy of note that the Nigerian Navy recently commenced the first indigenous systematic survey of Nigeria’s coastal and offshore waters. This marked the beginning of systematic study of Nigeria’s waters and the campaign would be sustained until our entire offshore waters are completely surveyed.

“Pertinently, knowledge of the physical properties of the environment would be used, not only for nautical charts production, but also to aid Federal Government towards policy formulation that would reverse the cycle of decline in Nigeria’s ocean health.’’