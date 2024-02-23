US President Joe Biden has imposed over 500 new sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and the death in custody of the opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

The sanctions, according to the US President, target people connected to Navalny’s imprisonment and Russia’s war machine.

The sanctions also contained export restrictions that Biden said will be imposed on nearly 100 firms or individuals with connection to the Russian government.

The European Union (EU) reportedly also announced sanctions, which Moscow responded to by banning EU officials from entering Russia.

It was unclear what impact the sanctions will have on Russia’s economy, but some believe they may have significant impacts on Russia, which is under pressure.

In a statement, President Biden said the sanctions “will ensure” Russian President Vladimir Putin “pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home”.

The sanctions mark a week since Navalny suddenly died in an Arctic Circle jail. Mr Biden has said there can be “no doubt” the Russian president was to blame.

The sanctions also come on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Two years ago, he tried to wipe Ukraine off the map. If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will keep going,” Mr Biden said in the statement.

The EU sanctions are imposed on nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Russia procure weapons, or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children, something Moscow denies.

In response, Russia’s foreign ministry said it had banned more EU officials and politicians from entering Russia.