No fewer than 28 suspects have been arrested by men of the Nigerian Navy (Forward Operating Base) Igbokoda Anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team (COT) for allegedly stealing about 527,810 litres of crude oil.

The suspects were arrested by the officers at the offshore, Awoye riverine community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Commanding Officer, Captain Wasuku Alushi, stated this while speaking to journalists at the Naval Base in Igbokoda,

He said, “On December 11, 2023, we intercepted a wooden Boat, popularly known as “Cotonou Boat” laden with approximately 12,000 litres of crude oil around Illepte offshore at Awoye riverine community in Ilaje.

“Based on credible intelligence, our men of the Anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT) and illegal oil bunkering team intercepted a large wooden boat popularly known as Cotonou boat and 11 men on ground transhipping the suspected stolen crude into another boat as the first Cotonou boat was taking in water.

“Two other speedboats were also arrested alongside the wooden boat,” he explained.

He added that a few days back, precisely on December 7, 2023, a 15000 Metric Ton Vessel, MT Vinnalaris 1 Lagos, laden with about 515,870 litres of stolen crude oil, and 17 suspects were arrested 7 nautical miles, off the coast of Awoye Riverine Community, while actively siphoning crude oil from a wellhead operated by CONOIL at Ebesan Oil Field.

Alushi said the mandate of the Base was to serve as a force multiplier for the Western Naval Command, (WNC) in furtherance of its policing duties, particularly anti-COT and illegal bunkering.

He stated that the Base is operationally responsible to the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command under the leadership of Rear Admiral MB Hassan.

He, however, assured that the suspects and exhibits would be handed over to the appropriate agency of the government for further action.