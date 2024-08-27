The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, on Tuesday, announced the arrest of three Ghanaians and one Beninoise for being in possession of 72 bags of cannabis sativa, weighing 2,880 kilograms.

According to the statement by the Base Information Officer, Lieutenant Hussaini Ibrahim, the consignments were intercepted on August 25, 2024 by NNS BEECROFT Quick Response Team.

The statement added that the Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Rafiu Taye Oladejo who was represented by the Executive Officer, Navy Captain Mutalib Raji, said the arrest was sequel to credible and actionable intelligence received by NNS BEECROFT on suspicious activities of some criminal elements taking place around Lekki Beach axis.

This necessitated the deployment of Quick Response Team to the area for intensive patrol and search which resulted to interception of 72 bags of cannabis sativa weighing over 2,880 kilograms.

The team also arrested 3 Ghanians including Mr Godswill Zevor, Mr Monday Kpomeja and Mr Gbega Agbeko as well as a Beninoise, Mr Elugbe Philip.

The statement explained that the effort was sequel to the strategic directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, to maintain credible presence along Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks towards ensuring a safe and secure maritime environment for economic activities to thrive.

He further warned perpetrators of illicit drugs to desist from such acts as NNS BEECROFT will continue to pursue every criminal element operating within its area of operation.

The successful interception of large quantity of cannabis sativa and arrest of the suspects, the statement said, are proofs of the unrelenting efforts of NNS BEECROFT to curtailing spread and use of illicit drugs among the teaming youth which negatively affect their health and threaten national security.