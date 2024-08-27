The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has clamped down on some establishments in the Ojo local government area of the state over environmental and noise pollution.

The agency stated that the measure was in its bid to maintain a clean and safe environment devoid of environmental and noise pollution.

To this end, LASEPA said it has commenced enforcement against establishments violating the State Environmental Laws of 2017, thereby shutting down several businesses and religious institutions contravening the law.

The affected establishments include churches, hotels, bars, an event centre and a recycling factory.

General Manager of LASEPA, Babatunde Ajayi, stressed that the agency is committed to upholding environmental standards across the state.

“We will not hesitate to take necessary actions against any establishment that fails to comply with the state’s environmental regulations, and we urge all businesses to take responsibility for their environmental impact and work with the state government to create a better future for Lagos,” Ajayi said.

He, however, restated the agency’s resolve to remain dedicated to achieve a clean and safe environment for Lagosians.

Meanwhile, some establishments identified to have been sealed during the operation include Rockslide Gospel Church, Unique Caesar & Bar, a recycling factory, New Yorker Hotel, Flex Bar & Spa Hotel, Mountain of Faith International Gospel, Jesus International Christian Church, VLC Donald Restaurant & Event Centre, Zion Believers Church and VLC Donald Hotel.

Consequently, the LASEPA GM warned that the agency will persist in monitoring compliance and taking firm action against any establishments that violate the law.

LEADERSHIP reported that the environment agency had earlier shut down worship centres, hotels, and bars in the Lekki Phase 1 area of the state for non-compliance which it said to have contravened efforts to achieve an improved, safer and sustainable environment in the state.