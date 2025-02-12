The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured that compensation for affected communities in the ongoing road construction projects in the Territory has been settled while efforts to improve waste management system across Abuja, particularly in satellite towns, were underway.

Wike, who made this known while speaking to journalists during an inspection tour of ongoing road projects, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring smooth resettlement for communities impacted by the development projects.

He stated that payment of compensation had been made and that additional measures, such as water supply improvements, were being implemented.

“Where we are standing now, compensation has been settled. The Resettlement Department has handled the process, and we are addressing water supply issues, with a 5,000-litre system expected to be completed this week,” the Minister disclosed.

The Minister also applauded the pace of work by contractors handling road projects, including Julius Berger and CGC, expressing confidence that all ongoing infrastructure works would be completed on schedule by the month of May.

While speaking on the waste management system, Wike acknowledged the need for improvement, particularly in satellite towns, and disclosed that new contractors had been shortlisted to handle sanitation services.

“We are almost done with the selection of waste management contractors. Those who are competent and can deliver will take over, ensuring cleaner streets and proper disposal systems,” Wike stated.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, environmental cleanliness, and community welfare, assuring residents that necessary interventions were being made to enhance the quality of life in the FCT.