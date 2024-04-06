The Nigerian Navy has vowed that the territorial waters within the Eastern Naval Command including Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers States would soon witness total calm as security has been beefed-up to ward-off maritime criminals especially oil thieves, smugglers and sea pirates.

The Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande gave the assurance during a courtesy call on Governor Umo Eno at Government House, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital at the weekend, saying that the morale of the command’s operatives have been boosted with logistics including patrol ships.

He recalled the long-standing relationship between the command and the state government as reflected in the huge contributions made by Governor Eno, to the Nigerian Navy and by extension, the maritime sector.

“The command has stepped up its operations to enhance the socio-economic activities in the coastal areas, after taking delivery of some Navy ships. The command will continue to do everything towards ensuring the smooth operations at the Eastern Naval Command,” he assured.

He told the governor that he was at the Government House to pay a courtesy visit on him as one of the state governors under his operational responsibilities, following his assumption of duty.

Welcoming the Naval boss, the governor emphasized the importance of a sophisticated, responsible and responsive security architecture with network across the area for quick intervention, assuring that his administration would continue to support and collaborate with security agencies for the purposes of development.

“It is good to have you back. Particularly also, you have been around here in Ibaka and Cross River State. So, see how destiny brought you back. It is a home-coming for you, and we welcome you.

“We will continue to ask for more. Like you have noted, for the blue economy to succeed, the Nigerian Navy will play a vital role; and for me, the most critical role is that of maritime security that will help build the confidence of our people, and that of foreign investors like you have already identified. So, we will continue to partner with you,” he said

The governor maintained that already, the state government has in the past few months, invested in gun boats, created a dedicated ministry for internal and waterways security, among other moves, noting that he was ready to cooperate with the Nigerian Navy towards ensuring that no part of the state is a safe haven for criminality.