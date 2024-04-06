The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) yesterday fixed July 6 for the conduct of local government elections in the state.

This is even as the Benue State government has said it is set to create additional council wards.

While presenting the action plan and schedule of activities for the conduct of election to stakeholders at a meeting held on Friday in Makurdi, BSIEC chairman, Dr John Chen said the stakeholders meeting marked a significant step towards fulfilling the promise for a free, fair and credible election.

He said BSIEC recognised the vital roles each stakeholder had being playing in ensuring successful elections.

The BSIEC boss called for active participation, constructive criticism, and unwavering commitment to partnering with the Commission.

in the delivery of transparent electoral process for the people of Benue state.

According to him, the commission would never organise shoddy elections that will mar the reputation of the commission.

“We know the dangers of organising shoddy elections which only leads in the enthronement of mediocres and people of dubious acceptability into positions of leadership, ultimately leading to dismal governance.

“Inviting you here is to underscore the importance of the Commission attaches to the principle of inclusivity in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections, and you the media are a critical stakeholders in achieving this.

“Alongside the election timetable, the BSIEC is proud to announce its intention for the creation of additional council wards within Benue State. This initiative is in recognition of the exponential growth in the demography, social, political and economic activities at that tier of Government.

“We believe that additional council wards will provide a more equitable representation at the grassroots level, thereby bringing governance and the dividends of democracy closer to the people.

“The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission will always be open to communication and collaboration with you the stakeholders gathered here and we intend to sustain this collaboration throughout the electoral process.

“We will regularly brief you on our progress and continue to keep you abreast with any concerns that may arise in the course of our preparations for the conduct of the forthcoming elections,” he stated.