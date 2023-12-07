The Nigerian Navy has restated its commitment to work with relevant security agencies to halt cases of abduction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.

The Commander, Naval Unit Abuja, Commodore Sabo Lengaya, gave the assurance during a one-day medical outreach to Pegi community in Kuje Area Council of FCT on Thursday.

Recall that Kuje is one of the Area Councils, which is worse hit by cases of kidnapping for ransom and other criminal activities in the FCT.

The Naval Commander said the Navy will continue to give back to the society in recognition of the cooperation and support they enjoy from them and as a way of promoting civil-military relations.

He, therefore, urged members of the community to continue to sustain the peace and support given to the military, by providing credible intelligence.

The outreach featured health talk, distribution of treated malaria nets, hepatitis screening, and malaria testing, amongst others.

The elated members of Pegi community appreciated the Navy’s gesture and effort in the realisation of the military’s vision to achieve peace and security in the country.