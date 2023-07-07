NBS Launches Time Use Survey To Reveal How Nigerians Spend Time

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is working on an information gathering tool tagged “Time Use Survey” that will unveil (real time) how Nigerians allocate their time and the activities they engage in throughout the day. The survey is expected to provide essential data that would enable government, policymakers, and development practitioners to make informed decisions and design effective policies to address the needs and aspirations of citizens.

Speaking at a one-day stakeholders meeting in Abuja, statistician-general of the federation /CEO of NBS, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran said the survey will serve as a source of information on how individuals use their time between paid and unpaid work including unpaid domestic and care work activities, study, personal care, family tasks, and leisure activities.

The proposed survey would be done in a 12-month period, with an estimated cost of about N1.2 billion.

Also, UN Women country representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Beatrice Eyong said the planned survey will empower Nigeria to guide policies that promote gender equality and empowerment, reduce the feminization of poverty, and contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Nigeria intends to account for unpaid work, the absence of which poses several challenges, including the creation of a distorted picture of the country’s economic output and productivity. Unpaid work, which includes activities like caregiving, household chores, volunteer work, and subsistence farming, constitute a significant portion of economic activity in many societies.