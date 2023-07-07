NESG Tasks NASS On Economic Growth Enhancement Laws

The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has tasked the National Assembly on enacting proper laws that will remove the bottlenecks hindering the economic growth of the country and development generally.

The National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable of NSG led

by Tayo Adeloju gave the task during visit to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

Adeloju said the economic situation of the economy was steady decline and in need of total overhaul, stressing that the 10th Assembly has a crucial role to play in the revival of the nation’s economy.

“In the last eight years, we have been through two recessions, one pandemic that has left our country with 133 million poor people and an economy that desperately need restructuring.