The National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) has officially changed its name to the National Blood Service Agency (NBSA).

This change, effective immediately, followed a directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who implemented the recommendations from the review and white paper on the restructuring and rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, and Commissions.

The director-general of the NBSA, Prof. Saleh Yuguda, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday emphasised that while the name has changed, the agency’s commitment to delivering quality blood services across the nation remains steadfast.“We are repositioned to provide even better services to all Nigerians,” he stated.

He said the NBSA will continue to operate under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, maintaining its crucial mandate.

The agency’s core mission remains the same: to regulate, coordinate, and ensure the provision of sufficient and safe blood and blood products to all Nigerians in a fair, accessible, and affordable manner, he added.