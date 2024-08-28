Determined to entrench transparency and accountability in tax collection processes and operations at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the chairman, Zacch Adedeji, has constituted a 12-member Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) with the mandate to ensure zero tolerance for unethical acts and corruption within the revenue-collecting agency.

The body, which is to collaborate with anti-graft agencies, was inaugurated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) at the Revenue House in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Adedeji, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Koleosho, urged the newly inducted members of the anti-corruption unit to live above board, saying “He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.”

Adedeji charged members of the unit to reflect the core values of the agency which he said abhor corruption, tasking them to bring integrity and transparency to bear in their roles and responsibilities.

“The easy part of being a member of the FIRS anti-corruption unit has just been done. The real work starts now. The FIRS executive chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji believes that those who come to equity must come with clean hands.

“The staff of FIRS and by extension the taxpayers as well as the general public should be able to relate with the integrity you bring to this responsibility,” Adedeji said.

The coordinating director, Support Services Group, Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, noted that the FIRS will continue to provide support for the anti-corruption unit and urged the inductees to be good examples of people imbued with honesty and integrity.

ICPC chairman of the ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, who was represented by the director, System Study and Review of ICPC, Olusegun Adigun, said the FIRS ACTU members would be supported to deliver on their mandate.

“With this inauguration, the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit of the FIRS has been empowered to deliver on its mandate which includes: periodic sensitisation of staff on the ills of corruption; examination of systems, processes and procedures that are prone to corruption and offering solutions; developing and reviewing code of ethics for staff and ensuring compliance with same; monitoring budget and its implementation by the FIRS, coordinating the deployment of the ethics and integrity scorecards and undertaking preliminary investigation into complaints and reports received.

“The ACTU is not set up as a parallel authority to the management. Rather, they are to work closely with the management to build a reputable agency. I therefore implore the FIRS to see the unit in this light and support it by providing a conducive environment for it to function, provide funds and office accommodation as well as incorporate members in various standing committees as contained in the extant circular of the federal government,” said the ICPC chief.

The director of the anti-corruption unit, Hajia Sa’adatu Yero, praised Adedeji for being truly intentional about strengthening the anti-corruption unit.

Yero said: “ACTU is entrusted with the critical responsibility of preventing corrupt practices within the Service through effective implementation of the anti-corruption measures and mechanisms. ACTU strives to eliminate unethical practices, ensuring the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the operations at FIRS.

“ACTU of FIRS is made up of representatives of the various groups in the Service and other relevant functions. Since its inception, the unit has been performing exceedingly well by collaborating with both internal and external stakeholders such as the ICPC, the Nigerian Police Force and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure all corruption and unethical risks of the Service are tackled effectively.

“ACTU of the Service was recently rated among the best in the country scoring 79.95 per cent in the 2022 Ethics and Integrity Scorecard survey. The executive Chairman FIRS in his commitment to eliminate all forms of corrupt practices in the Service decided to approve the appointment of a director to head the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit as chairman and Director-ACTU who will oversee all aspects of the anti-corruption activities of the Service,” she said.