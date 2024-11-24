The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured travellers of a seamless travel experience during the upcoming festive season.

Speaking during an awareness campaign at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, the director-general of NCAA, Chris Najomo, highlighted significant improvements in airline capacity and efforts to bridge communication gaps between passengers and airlines.

He disclosed that several airlines, including Air Peace, United Nigeria, Ibom Air, and ValueJet, have expanded their fleets to accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger volume. “Four or five airplanes just came in for Air Peace, three for United Nigeria, two for Ibom Air and two for Valuejet. With this increased capacity, I don’t think there will be much delay this season,” Najomo stated.

The NCAA, through its Consumer Protection Department, has also initiated a nationwide awareness campaign to educate passengers and airlines on their rights and responsibilities. Najomo emphasised the importance of proper communication and adherence to aviation regulations to minimise disruptions.

“We have regulations to guide both passengers and airlines. For instance, passengers must arrive at the airport at least two hours before boarding. If a flight is delayed for two hours, passengers are entitled to refreshments, and after three hours, they can receive refunds. Airlines, on their part, must communicate potential delays promptly via SMS or other channels,” he explained.

The campaign, which has already covered Lagos and Abuja, is set to expand to other airports across the country. Najomo reiterated the NCAA’s commitment to ensuring a smooth travel experience, especially during the busy holiday season.

The director of Consumer Protection, NCAA Michael Achimugu, commended the DG for his leadership in rebranding the department and improving its performance. “Under his leadership, the NCAA is working tirelessly to address disruptions and educate passengers. We stand with the Nigerian people and the airlines to ensure compliance with aviation regulations,” Achimugu said.

Achimugu, reiterated the NCAA’s commitment to fairness, stressing that the agency supports passengers when they are wronged but also backs airlines when justified.

He explained that the initiative is not solely about holding airlines accountable but about ensuring mutual understanding of rights and obligations.

“When passengers arrive late for check-in, they cannot blame the airline. But if they are denied boarding despite following the rules, the NCAA steps in,” said Achimugu.

He encouraged passengers to familiarise themselves with aviation regulations to avoid conflicts and assured them of the NCAA’s readiness to mediate disputes.