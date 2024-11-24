Digital Space Capital Group has announced its upcoming Giant Stride Investment Summit in boosting investments, fintech and digital payments.

The summit with the theme ‘The Quantum Leap 5.0’ will take place on November 27, 2024 in Lagos.

The Giant Stride Investment Summit is an annual event that brings together investors, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to share insights, strategies, and opportunities for growth.

The executive director, Digital Space Capital, Mr. Lawrence Ojebode said that “we are thrilled to announce the Giant Stride Investment Summit, which will provide a platform for investors, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to connect, share ideas, and explore opportunities for growth.”

He said “whatever we do that impacts us as a business definitely is going to impact the economy. One of these impacts is an increase in employment. Because there is no way you can get an asset that will not have an impact.

“Because when you get a bigger insight you will get an asset that is more represented in your jurisdiction and by the time you are expanding you are empowering more people.”

Outlining the benefits of the summit to participants and the economy at large, the Group financial controller, Digital Space Capital, Hamdallat Okikiayo said, “we are bringing in investors. Some of these investors are in diaspora that means we are actively in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) goals to ensure that we bring in inflows to the economy. So we are also trying to see how we can also align with the federal government’s plans on increasing revenue like taxes.”

She stated that “a company that is coming to do something with Digital Space Capital can actually impact the economy through all those avenues in bringing in more revenue.

“As we are lending to micro business owners we are also looking at big players. So if we are able to do that you can imagine what the impact will be on the economy.”

The Group chief operating officer/ managing director, Emison Real Estate (A subsidiary of Digital Space Capital Group), Mr. Gabriel Egwuatu noted that the company through its subsidiaries is embarking on investment plans to further grow the company as it marks its fifth year in business.

“At the moment we are building our biggest mall in Lagos with 300 retail shops and we are trying to create that experience that is not found anywhere in Nigeria. The space that provides you both leisure, entertainment and hospitality.

“This is an opportunity for real estate enthusiasts to see where they can put their money.”

He also mentioned that the company is set to launch its Microfinance bank and remittance subsidiary called Easypay.

“We believe that the Giant Stride Investment Summit will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights, network with peers, and explore new opportunities for growth,” Egwatu added.

The summit will feature a lineup of industry experts, thought leaders, HNIs (high networth individuals) and successful entrepreneurs. Topics to be covered include investment strategies for a post-pandemic world, emerging trends in fintech and digital payments, and expert insights on navigating market volatility.