The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has launched an investigation into the operations of British Airways following reports of persistent departure delays over three consecutive days.

The delays, which began on August 27th, have caused inconveniences to passengers, prompting the NCAA to take regulatory action.

Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the NCAA,nMichael Achimugu confirmed the investigation, stating, “The NCAA has contacted BA and initiated an investigation into these frequent delays to establish the root cause of these delays and take appropriate action to ensure passenger rights are protected and also prevent recurrence.”

As part of the ongoing probe, the NCAA will conduct a thorough inspection of all British Airways aircraft operating on the Nigerian route.

This inspection falls under the NCAA’s Foreign Aircraft Safety Assessment Programme (FASAP), designed to ensure regulatory compliance and uphold safety standards for foreign carriers.

“The investigation will include intensified inspections under the NCAA/ICAO FASAP of all aircraft on the Nigerian route for regulatory compliance,” Achimugu added.

The delays have drawn criticism from affected passengers and aviation stakeholders, highlighting the need for prompt resolution.

“The traveling public should be rest assured that the NCAA will do all within its powers to ensure their rights are protected in support of the HMA’s policy to eliminate unnecessary flight delays,” said Achimugu.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Qatar Airways passengers faced an unexpected ordeal at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, when their flight was aborted due to a punctured tire.

Flight QR 1432, scheduled to depart for Doha, Qatar, was preparing for takeoff when it picked up a nail on the runway, deflating one of the front tires.

A staff member of Qatar Airways simply identified as Mr. Godwin, explained the situation, “We apologise for the inconvenience. We are in the last stage of the emergency repair of the tire. As maintenance required, we have to fix both front tires, and we will be done in a short while.”

Passengers expressed frustration over the delay, particularly those with connecting flights. One of the stranded passengers, Mr. Umar, remarked, “It is quite unfortunate that this happened. My concern is about some of us that have connecting flights. I hope this delay won’t affect my business trip.”

Another passenger, who preferred to remain anonymous, was shocked by the incident, questioning how a tyre could pick up a nail before takeoff.

When approached for comments regarding the Qatar Airways incident, NCAA spokesman Michael Achimugu stated he was not yet aware of the situation.

Both incidents have raised concerns about the state of airline operations and passenger safety on the Nigerian aviation routes, prompting calls for more stringent oversight and improved service standards by airlines.