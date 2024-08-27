The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has set September 19, 2024 as the date to launch its Consumer Protection Portal, marking a transformative shift from traditional methods of handling complaints to a fully automated system.

This new platform is conceived to modernise consumer protection within Nigeria’s aviation sector and to enhance transparency as well as accountability.

The announcement, made on Tuesday through a statement on the NCAA’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, revealed that the event would be officiated by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

“The NCAA Consumer Protection Portal will be officially launched on September 19, 2024, by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN,” the statement read.

Acting Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo said the portal “is designed to revolutionise how air travelers interact with the aviation industry. With this innovative platform, travelers will be able to electronically file complaints, track their resolution process, and monitor the on-time performance of all airlines operating in Nigeria.”\

By providing real-time access to complaint resolution data and airline performance metrics, the Consumer Protection Portal is expected to significantly improve the overall consumer experience.

NCAA said the portal also targets enhanced transparency and streamline the resolution process, offering a more efficient and user-friendly approach to addressing consumer concerns.

In preparation for the portal’s launch, the NCAA recently conducted a comprehensive training programme for its officers in August.

The training, which took place across various airports nationwide, was to equip the staff with the necessary skills to manage consumer complaints effectively and professionally.

NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, highlighted during his opening remarks at the training session, that the pivotal role played by the agency’s ICT Department in the development of the portal.

“From its initial conceptualisation to its imminent launch, the ICT Department was instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of functionality and user accessibility,” Achimugu stated.

The NCAA also noted that the Minister would be integrated into the portal’s system to gain a hands-on understanding of its operations.

This integration is intended to align the portal’s functions with the broader objectives of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development in ensuring swift and effective resolution of emerging issues.