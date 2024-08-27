Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have apprehended 39-year-old Monday Julius “m” for alleged car vandalism in the Oshodi area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin while confirming the arrest of the suspect, stated, “Officers of Ilupeju Division while investigating a report about a Toyota Yaris Saloon Car that was removed from where it was parked, arrested one Monday Julius ‘m’ aged 39 at Oshodi.

“The suspect had however begun to disassemble the car to sell in parts as he could not sell it whole. The vehicle has been recovered with an investigation going on.”

In another development, the police image-maker stated that operatives, while on a ‘Stop and Search’ duty at Obalende area of Lagos, arrested one Stephen Olawale ‘m’ aged 42, James Ayeba ‘m’ aged 21 and Uzochukwu ‘m’ aged 38, after a locally made pistol was found in the possession of the suspects.

Other items found with the suspects include Lagos State Rider’s permit and substance suspected to be hard drugs.

SP Hundeyin said the suspects will be prosecuted after the ongoing investigation into their arrest.