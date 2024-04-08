The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has introduced the Face of Aviation Consumer Protection (FACP), to encourage creativity, passion, dedication to duty and excellence.

This is even as Mrs. Ifueko Abdulmalik, an assistant general manager, Consumer Protection at the NCAA, was crowned the maiden Face of Aviation Consumer Protection of the Authority for the period of one year.

Speaking on the maiden Face of Aviation Consumer Protection, NCAA director of public affairs and consumer protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, who is the initiator of the programme, said Mrs. Ifueko emerged because she represents diligence and efficiency just like other CPOs and has done her job with candour; has a vast knowledge of the regulations and has been the interface between the Authority and the airlines on consumer protection matters.

“Each year, we will crown a new face of CPD and promote our people. Every year. We must become proud of our jobs and be motivated to improve our productivity to help our dear DGCA succeed. We must support each other and rise,” Achimugu stated.

The winner was unveiled over the weekend after the launch of the new dress code of a sharp crested blue waist coat with modern appeal, a white shirt and hat, which is in sync with the industry.

The new dress will complement the T-shirts and the traditional attires already in use.

Achimugu, while speaking on the programme, said it was also part of the rebranding exercise of the Consumer Protection Department, and the Consumer Protection Officers (CPOs), who are the frontline staff of the Authority that interface with passengers on a daily basis.

“The rebranding commenced with the launch of new dress code for the CPOs for easy identification at all the airports across the country, a hotline for the lodgement of complaints and the Face of Aviation Consumer Protection,” he stated.