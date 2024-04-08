A few hours after the impeachment of Comrade Philip Shaibu as deputy governor of Edo State by the State House of Assembly, Governor Godwin Obaseki has nominated Omobayo Godwin as a replacement.

LEADERSHIP reports that the impeachment of Shaibu on Monday followed the adoption of the report of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the Assembly to probe allegations of misconduct against him.

Subject to his confirmation as the new deputy governor by the State House of Assembly, the official swearing-in ceremony for Omobayo Godwin, 38, is scheduled for this Monday at the Government House in Benin City.

Details Later…