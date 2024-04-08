The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State has reported a major breakthrough, culminating in the arrest of 319 suspects and the seizure of an astounding 4.7 tonnes of illicit drugs between January and March 2024.

NDLEA’s Commander in the state, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, in an interview with a local station revealed that the arrests targeted a diverse group of individuals, comprising 14 females and 305 males.

The anti-narcotic agency said it confiscated contraband including a wide array of illicit drugs exceeding 4 tonnes.

“The total drugs seized surpass four tonnes,” revealed Commander Ahmad, “including 2.3kg of marijuana and 2.4kg of psychotropic substances.”

Significantly, the agency also seized “over five million pills of tramadol and 1.9kg of other dangerous substances.”

Ahmad underscored the NDLEA’s proactive measures beyond arrests and seizures.

“We secured 33 convictions of individuals involved in drug trafficking and related offenses within the last quarter, we also facilitated the rehabilitation of 26 drug addicts, processed 38 visa clearances, and conducted 30 drug integrity tests for both individuals and members of the Kano Emirate Council,” the Commander revealed.

As the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations hold from Tuesday, the Commander pledged the agency’s continued efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks, apprehend perpetrators, and stem the tide of drug abuse within the state.