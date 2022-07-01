National councils for Arts and Culture (NCAC), and Women’s Societies (NCWS) will partner on a cultural brand that will empower Nigerian women.

The brand, they said, would create a platform that would enable women contribute to national development.

Both councils made this known during the courtesy visit of the newly installed executive of the NCWS led by Hajiya Lami Adamu, to the NCAC headquarters in Abuja.

While acknowledging NCAC’s support of NCWS over the years through skills acquisition, capacity building and empowerment programmes, Adamu said her administration is proud to identify with the Otunba Runsewe-led council is working towards transforming Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage into a viable economy, and open to further collaborations with the council.

Her newly inaugurated executive she said, had commenced the development of a strategic plan as a roadmap for achieving the vision of the council for the next five years, which include promoting women in leadership and governance; promoting economic empowerment of women; ensuring child protection and girl-child education, and building an effective and efficient NCWS as a valued partner for promoting women’s issues.

Reacting to the courteous gesture of the group, the director general of the NCAC, Otunba Runsewe urged the women to take bold steps in sensitizing Nigerian mothers on proper parenting to avoid the erosion of the nation’s cultures via the westernization of their children.

Upon announcing the NCAC’s intention to midwife a cultural brand to empower vulnerable women, Runsewe pledged to keep the council’s door open for future collaborations and support with the group to achieve its objectives.