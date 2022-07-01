The Tiktok app continue to be a veritable social media tool for celebrities in Nigeria and beyond.

The #Buga dance trend, inspired by a song of the same name by Afropop stars, Kizz Daniel and Tekno, has taken TikTok by storm. Since starting on the platform, it has been interpreted in diverse ways by creators across the world after the song’s release earlier this year. This trend has had over 2.8M published short videos and about 285M video views since it was released in-app.

Sagadeolu7 Is Tiktok’s Resident Polymath

Very few shows in Nigeria have minted stars like the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Nigeria has done, and one of its newest products, Adeoluwa Okusaga, has transferred his popularity on TV screens to the meme-ready, culture-driven platform that TikTok offers.

Sagadeolu7 as he’s known on TikTok, is popular for his meme depictions, fashion tips, and workout routines that he gleefully shares with his community. Currently, he has over 200K followers and has received more than 700k likes across his videos.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary in May, Mavin Records released a song titled Overloading, helmed by stars such as Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx, and Boy Spyce. The Don Jazzy-produced song has become one of the most popular sounds on TikTok with over 508k published videos and about 285M video views since its release in-app.

Celebs front different countries have continued to create contents through the tiktok app. Ordinary people have also gained fame through increased followership.