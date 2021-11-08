Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria has received 6 Diamond Aircrafts 40NG for enhanced pilot training in the college.

The rector of the college, Captain Alkali Mahmud Modibbo made the confirmation while conducting members of the House Committee on Aviation round on a facility tour at the college in Zaria.

He said the college is expecting five more twin engine aircraft and about three or more single engine planes in due course. The rector however confirmed that already four out of the six Diamond Aircrafts delivered to the college have commenced flight training operations while the remaining two are kept for storage until flight pressure increases.

Captain Modibbo further explained that the remaining 9 aircrafts have not arrived yet due to government bureaucracy and protocols but assured that they will soon arrive at the college from Austria by the end of this year or probably beginning of next year.

He stated that the new aircrafts are modern and have more sophisticated facilities that will make training of pilots easier.

The rector however appealed to the committee to ensure speedy passage of the bill to amend the NCAT act to pave way for access to TETFUND as being enjoyed by all tertiary institutions of higher learning.

In his response, the deputy chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon Musa Mohammed Alkaleri pledged to press the Federal Ministry of Finance to release additional funds to the college to enhance its activities.

“The entire members of the committee are so delighted with the way and manner the college is appropriating its finances, therefore, the need to support the release of their remaining appropriation.

“We will also ensure that the bill to amend the NCAT Act is speedily deliberated by the National Assembly for improved operational performance,” he said.