The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment in providing an enabling environment for the deployment of digital infrastructure in Nigeria, as effort to boost digital economy in the country.

The executive chairman/CEO, NCC, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, who gave the assurance at the FintechNGR Week held in Lagos, said the Commission is poised to create digital businesses and services and develop digital skills of Nigerians to enable them use the digital services provided by Innovators and Entrepreneurs.

Danbatta, who was represented by the head of digital, NCC, Dr. Austin Nwaulune at the event, disclosed that digital economy is taking shape and changing conventional notions about how businesses are designed; how firms‘ network and how consumers obtain services, information, and goods.

„It is in recognition of the impacts of the digital economy that Nigeria developed its guiding Policy and Strategy document known as the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and the NCC has positioned itself to ensure full implementation of its responsibilities as communicated in the NDEPS.

„The NDEPS 2020-2030 was developed in accordance with the mandate of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to transform every aspect of modern life in Nigeria, for Nigeria to be a global leader in the digital economy, as well as facilitating the diversification of the Economy and achievement of key national objectives,“ the CEO added.

On deployment of 5G in Nigeria, Danbatta disclosed that the NCC has issued the final letters of awards of 5G spectrum, adding that the licensees commenced roll out of 5G services effective August 24, 2022.