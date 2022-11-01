Nigeria’s first aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, is dead.

Amechi, died early Tuesday morning in his home town of Ukpor in Anambra State, aged 93.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the late minister was one of the very few surviving members of the Zikist Movement led by first President of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Amechi was also a member of the Anambra Elders Forum, the highest State Advisory body that has Chief Emeka Anyaoku as the Chairman.

A statement from his family read: “With total deference to the will of the Almighty God, the Ume Amechi, Ezeana lhinede families and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor), Nationalist and First Republic Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who transitioned peacefully in the early hours of today November 1, 2022.”

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived, the lives that he touched and his service to God and Country. We respectfully ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”