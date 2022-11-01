As two management staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) complete the final stage of their disengagement with the regulatory body, the staff of the Commission have continued to eulogise their eventful tenure at the Commission.

Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, who retired as the Head of Administration, and Chief Okechukwu Aninweke, Head of Risk Management, retired from the NCC upon attainment of 60 year mandatory age of retirement, and were celebrated at different occasions by the staff, who listed their sterling qualities and track record of achievements.

Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, commended Mallam Aliyu for his enormous contributions to the NCC in the 26 years of serving in different departments, including a stint as the Zonal Controller of Lagos Zonal Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pouring encomiums on the two staff, Adewolu appreciated the duo and extended the commendation of the “the Board, Management and entire staff of the Commission to them for their laudable and impressive contributions to the sustainability of the nation’s telecoms industry.” The ECSM prayed God to grant them sound health and minds to continue to positively flourish in their future endeavours.

Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, Ephraim Nwokonneya, recalled that both Aliyu and Aninweke’s track record were known for their passion, commitment, and integrity as consummate civil servants, who were sticklers to work ethics and provisions of civil service rules.