The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has lauded Crestech Engineering Ltd for its full support towards the capacity building and job creation objectives of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, NCDMB, Mr. Akintunde Adelana, conveyed the commendation when he visited the firm in Lagos in company with some staff of the board.

He stated that Crestech Engineering partnered the board to sustain the Nigerian Content Drive in Human Capacity Development by selecting four graduates from the NOGICJQS portal in September 2021 to undergo 12 months of training in Process Engineering Design, Electrical Engineering Design, and Civil/Structural Engineering.

He charged other local and international service companies to emulate Crestech Engineering and support the NCDMB in developing critical capacities and creating employment opportunities in the oil and gas industry.