The acquisition of Sigma Pensions by entities controlled by Access Corporation will position it as the fourth largest Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in Nigeria.

This is to be so after its proposed merger with First Guarantee Pensions with its target set on attaining market dominance in the near-term.

The managing director/CEO, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Dave Uduanu, explained that, the sale of Actis Golf Nigeria Ltd – parent company of Sigma Pensions was based on the firm’s original strategic intent to invest in Sigma Pensions, work with management to achieve a significant transformation and exit after a five to six year holding period.

ActisGolf is a special purpose vehicle set up by ACTIS Private Equity UK in 2015 to pursue a buy and build strategy within the Pension Fund Industry in Nigeria and the wider African market. Access Corporation intends to continue with the original strategy of Actis Golf as developed by Actis Private Equity.

“The investment thesis behind this landmark transaction is to achieve a merger of Sigma Pensions and First Guarantee Pensions to create the 4th largest PFA in Nigeria. The strategy builds on Access Corporations vision of creating a globally connected community and ecosystem inspired by Africa for the world.