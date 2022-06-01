Director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has promised that the scheme will remain transparent and accountable in all its dealings.

Fadah spoke in Abuja yesterday, while declaring opened the procurement officers Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) workshop.

The training, organised in conjunction with the Office of the Accountant General, GIFMIS Unit, was meant to enlighten the procurement officers on their role on the GIFMIS under the theme, “Capacity Building Workshop on GIFMIS Procurement Module and Functionalities.”

The director-general who was represented by, Emmanuel Attah said, “The National Youth Service Corps remains resolute and committed to transparency and accountability in all its dealings. The NYSC has keyed into the GIFMIS platform May which was designed by the federal government to tackle corruption and weak governance and to strengthen economic management.

“It would interest you to note that the choice of the theme for this training which is “Capacity Building Workshop on GIFMIS Procurement Module and Functionalities” was no doubt, carefully chosen while taking into cognizance the current realities and also with a view to realizing the noble objectives behind the philosophy of setting up the GIFMIS module for prudency in doing government business.

“I want to urge all the participants to key into the technologically driven IT based system that was designed for accounting and budget management.

Please pay more attention during the training sessions and avail yourselves this great opportunity on GIFMIS training to acquire more new skills and knowledge that will improve your productivity and efficiency in handling your job schedules,” he added.

In her introductory remarks, the director procurement, Eniola Olufunke Ambekemo, said the training which would cover the procurement process on GIFMIS which included requisition, contract, purchase order, job order, delivery note and job complete certificate.

“Our dear participants, the NYSC looks up to you to revolutionize the procurement practice In line with the Public Procurement Act of 2007. I therefore urge you all to be active and to pay attention to this training, particularly the practical aspect of it, which will increase your understanding,” she added.