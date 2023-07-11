NCPC Lauds Pam For Curbing Corruption Within 3 Years

Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has said that its executive secretary, Dr Yakubu Pam has fought and eradicated corruption in the commission.

The commission made this known while speaking on the three years achievement of the executive secretary, stating that the vision of the NCPC is to be an organisation providing excellent services and administration to Nigerian Christians who perform pilgrimage to Holy sites around the world.

According to the statement issued by the commission, so far Pam has been able to achieve these laudable objectives through his purposeful and staff-centred policies.

“During these three years in the saddle, the NCPC boss has been able to rekindle hope and trust in the commission and this has engendered stakeholders’ respect and confidence in the commission.

“Pam has endeared himself before the staff by his faultless welfare policies because he considers the welfare of staff a priority. Since the assumption of office, staff has been embarking on annual staff training and retreat unhindered, allowances of the staff are paid as at when due, and promotion of staff has been regular under his leadership.

“The executive secretary graciously approved 2020 general training for the staff of the commission to undergo a training programme in Lagos for effective pilgrimage operations.