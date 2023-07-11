Niger Gov Invites EFCC, ICPC To Monitor Distribution Of Fertiliser, Others

In a bid to check diversion of farm inputs, Niger State governor Mohammed Umaru Bago invited the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and Other Related Offences (ICPC) to monitor the distribution of farm inputs purchased to boost agriculture in the state.

Governor Bago said in an attempt to boost agriculture, the government is set to purchase 300 new tractors and targets 180,000 bags of fertiliser for this farming season.

He stated this yesterday while he flagged-off the 2023 farming season, sales and distribution of fertiliser as well as other agricultural inputs to farmers in the state at a subsidized rate.

The event which took place at the farm centre in Minna, the state capital, he stated, was aimed at boosting agricultural activities and guaranteeing food security in line with his administration’s policy thrust on agriculture.

He said the bank details, and BVN of individuals will be taken into consideration saying “ we have invited the EFCC, ICPC, and also the police to make sure that this is done rightly, we are bringing subsidy in agriculture and it must be sustained.”

Bago said in view of his administration’s resolve to maximize the agricultural potentials that abound in the state, the Niger State Agricultural Mechanisation Development Agency (NAMDA) formally known as Agricultural Development Projects (ADP), will be revived with the procurement of 300 tractors out of which 10 will be given to each of the 25 local government areas of the state.