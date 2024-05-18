The Nigeria Customs Service has decorated 13 members of its management team with their new ranks at the Nigeria Customs Service headquarters in Abuja amidst calls to redouble their commitment and dedication to the success of the service.

The Customs board confirmed the appointment of five Deputy Comptrollers-general and eight Assistant Comptrollers-generals of Customs during its 59th regular meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, was held at the Nigeria Customs Service headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, 14th May 2024.

The decorated DCGs are Suleiman Bomai as DCG/commander training and doctrine command; Bello Jibo as DCG in charge of enforcement inspection & investigation; Beatrice Nwafor as DCG in charge of excise, free trade zone & industrial incentives; and Caroline Niagwan as DCG tariff & trade.

The list of assistant comptrollers-general include, Baba Imam as ACG board, Adekunle Oloyode as ACG trade & tariff, and Sambo Dangaladima, ACG/zonal coordinator zone ‘B’. Abdulrazaq Abdulazeez as ACG/zonal coordinator zone ‘D’; and Sai’du Yusuf, ACG human resource development.

Others are NP Umoh as ACG training and doctrine command, Charles Obih, ACG/zonal coordinator zone ‘C’, and Ciroma Sulaiman, ACG strategic research and policy.

“The new appointments were made to fill the vacancies created by some senior officers who recently retired from the Service. The principles of federal character, seniority and merit guided the appointments approved by the board

“These appointments are a testament to the officers’ exemplary services and dedication to the Nigeria Customs Service.

The NCSB remains committed to providing strategic leadership to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for optimum performance,” spokesman for the service, Abdullahi Maiwada said in a statement.

While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious services, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the newly confirmed officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the service attains greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation amongst others.

While urging them to intensify their contribution to the fight against smuggling, enhance revenue generation and trade facilitation, the customs boss also enjoined the new heads of departments to ensure they have a shared vision on how to fulfil the mandate for each department.

He said, “I must emphasise, as usual, that this level of your placement in the service requires your utmost discipline at all times. You must conduct yourselves in a manner that sets a good example for the officers behind you.”