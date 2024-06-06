Managing director and chief executive officer of the Niger Delta Basin Authority (NDBDA), Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, has expressed the agency’s preparedness to partner with the Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island, Amassoma in Bayelsa State for the growth and development of the Niger Delta region.

Amgbare stated this when he received the university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Allen Agih, who visited his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement signed and issued in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Amgbare lauded the call for collaboration and commended the commitment of the university to the growth and development of the Niger Delta.

Advert

He also said he would harness the expertise available in the institution to promote food security in the region.

“The call for collaboration was timely, and the necessary base for a successful coalition between the Basin Authority and the university would be enacted.

“These areas, such as flood, erosion and agricultural features that you have mentioned, are core mandates of the authority, and we would do everything within our capacity to sort them and also provide measures of security for our farms to guarantee optimal harvest and promote food security in our region,” Amgbare said.

Agih, who led the management team on the visit, urged the Basin Authority’s leadership to explore avenues of partnership and collaboration between the two institutions, focusing on addressing critical regional challenges.

The VC highlighted the university’s research capabilities and expertise in environmental science, particularly agriculture and flood and erosion mitigation.

He promised to provide the innovations developed by NDU to promote productivity and agriculture. He reiterated the university’s readiness to contribute significantly to the partnership’s success, fostering a productive relationship that will trickle down to the local communities.