A journalist in Ebonyi State and staff of the Ministry of Information and State Orientation, Mr Sunday Agara, has been crushed by a hit-and-run driver on the ever-busy Nwezenyi/Ndubia axis of the Trans-Sahara African Highway while returning from his farm.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) chairman, Comrade Sampson Nwafor, he described Agara’s death as painful and unfortunate.

The deceased was said to have been riding on his motorcycle along the highway when the driver crushed him.

Nwafor, who expressed sadness over the death, said the death of Agara came barely a month after another colleague, Dr Simon Ezaka, was involved in a ghastly motor accident on the Abakaliki-Afikpo Expressway.

The NUJ statement says Agara was one of the best public relations officers employed by the Ebonyi State government, and he demonstrated competence and skill in discharging his duties.

The Ebonyi NUJ chairman said the deceased, as a unionist, contributed immensely to the growth and stability of the NUJ in Ebonyi State through his active participation in the union’s activities and programmes.

The deceased was deployed to the state Ministry of Power and Energy as a public relations officer.