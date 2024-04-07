The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has revealed plans to acquire modern farming machinery, including tractors, to bolster its Holistic Opportunities, Projects and Engagement (HOPE) initiative in the region.

In a statement released through the commission’s Twitter handle by director of corporate affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, it was disclosed that during a recent visit to Bob Track Limited in Port Harcourt to assess farming equipment, NDDC’s Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai, reaffirmed the commission’s dedication to unlocking the agricultural potential of the Niger Delta.

Antai stressed the importance of transitioning from traditional to mechanized farming practices to enhance productivity and ensure food security in the area.

Accompanied by key NDDC officials including the director of Agriculture and Fisheries, Mrs Winifred Madume, and the director of Commercial and Industrial Development, Dr Godwin Nosiri, Antai expressed contentment with the quality and capabilities of the farming equipment, emphasizing its potential to empower local youths through employment opportunities.

“The NDDC Management decided to explore various farming equipment to determine the best ways to integrate them into the Project HOPE program, which prioritizes agriculture. The ‘Project HOPE’ initiative aims to engage youths of the region by creating employment opportunities for them,” Antai said.

The resource person for Project HOPE, Ambassador Blessing Fubara, stressed the importance of sustainable solutions to involve youth in agricultural activities and accelerate regional development. Fubara commended NDDC’s initiative to mechanize the agricultural aspect of Project HOPE.

Managing Director of Bob Track Limited, Ibifiri Bob Manuel highlighted the significance of a mechanised agricultural revolution for Nigeria’s development adding that the Bobtrack tractors were specifically designed for Nigerian conditions, particularly in the Niger Delta region.