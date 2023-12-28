The member representing Rivers State in the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Tony Okocha, has said the commission, will from next year, embark on projects that will directly affect the lives of the people of the state.

Okocha, who is also the chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, disclosed this in Port Harcourt yesterday, during a breakfast meeting with journalists.

He stated that the state office of the NDDC will from January 2024, unveil its plans for the people of the state, pointing out that in embarking on the people-oriented projects, the commission will give special priority to the health and welfare of the people.

Okocha said: “Imagine the situation where most people lose their lives because they are unable to afford N2,000 medication to treat malaria. That is how bad it is. That is why we shall make the health and welfare of our people a top priority.”

He stated that under his leadership, the Commission will run an administration that is completely different from previous administrations and will ensure that, by the end of his term, the history of the state office will be rewritten in a positive light.