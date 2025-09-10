The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting education and human capacity development in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC deputy director of Education, Health and Social Services, Mrs. Florence Ediagbonya, disclosed this during a sensitisation rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as part of the International Literacy Day activities.

Ediagbonya emphasised the event’s importance, explaining that the walk aimed to raise awareness about International Literacy Day and showcase the Commission’s ongoing efforts to promote literacy across the Niger Delta region.

She highlighted several initiatives of the Commission under Dr Samuel Ogbuku’s leadership to promote literacy and education. These include foreign and local postgraduate scholarship programmes, the distribution of tablets and educational materials to schools, and other impactful interventions to build an enlightened and inclusive society.

The deputy director noted that NDDC had built hostels in different tertiary institutions, constructed classrooms, donated desks and other facilities in many schools and various communities across the Niger Delta Region.

“This sensitisation is not only important to the NDDC but also to the world. Literacy is the bedrock of development and a fundamental human right. Every individual deserves the basic ability to read, write, speak, and communicate,” Ediagbonya said.

She noted that the NDDC was committed to ensuring that communities in the Niger Delta are not left behind in the global pursuit of literacy.

The director commended Ogbuku, for his dedication to improving education in the region, stating that he had empowered the Education Directorate to intensify action on literacy.

