The Ijaw and Urhobo people of Warri federal constituency in Delta State yesterday stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, demanding the urgent release of the final report of the Supreme Court-ordered fresh delineation of registration areas/wards and polling units in the constituency.

The peaceful protesters maintained that the release of the report would enable them participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, threatening to occupy the INEC head office if their demands are not met.

Some of the protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Warri Federal Constituency No Ward, No Units for CVR”, “CVR today is a political fraud in Warri Federal Constituency”, and “INEC, give us the final report”.

The peaceful protest was led by Dr Joel Bisina, Olorogun Victor Okumagba, Godspower Gbenekama, John Eramvor, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, Sylvester Femi Okumagba, Arthur Akpodubakaye and Wilson Ogbodu.

Others include Emmanuel Sezondi, Ann Gagiyovwi, Rev. Samuel Ako, Amb. Jude Ebitimi Ukori, Hon. Frank Pukon, David Reje, Vero Emmauel Tangbewei and Comrade Margaret Ikinbor.

The protesters insisted that they were fully aware of the legal attempts and undue influences from various quarters to derail or truncate the process.

“It was your resilience and resolved determination that made it possible for the proposed registration area (RA) /wards and units to be publicly presented”, they chorused to INEC.

In a petition submitted to INEC, the two ethnic nationalities said; “it is this shared determination and resolve to do the right thing that has kept us patiently for the past five months, hoping that you will conclude the process before commencing a future electoral process through the instrumentality of the ongoing Voter’s Registration exercise in the Warri Federal Constituency which is an affront to the judiciary.

“We were invited to various stakeholders meeting by your electoral officers in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South-West Local Government Area informing us that you have commenced the continuous Voter’s Registration CVR exercise in the aforementioned LGA using the defunct arrangement which fell face down in the eyes of the law.

“Our Patience and cooperation is being taken for granted as you have set machinery in place to disenfranchise us from participating in future elections. We can no longer wait while our democratic rights guaranteed by the constitution and reaffirmed by the supreme court judgement are being eroded.

“We decided to travel from Warri Federal Constituency to draw your attention to our plight and to let you know that we will not allow any institutions or external influences and pressures to allow our inalienable rights to be petered away by those bent on causing confusion in Warri Federal Constituency, Niger Delta Region and by extension Nigeria.

“We will continue to occupy your premises INEC until our fundamental human rights to vote and be voted for are restored to us with a clear direction and information of where and how we should participate in the ongoing exercise.

“This trip and protest signals phase two of our commitment to nonviolently restore our political dignity. As you could observe from the series of press appearances and protest on this issue we have been placed on consistent pressure from our people which we may not be able to contain in the future.

“Our irrevocable demand and conclusion: INEC should immediately release and implement the report painstakingly embarked upon by stakeholders. We shall not be idly standby and watch our democratic rights and franchise fretted away.”

Addressing the protesters on behalf of the commission, INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Abdullahi Zuri who was accompanied by the Commission’s Secretary, Rose Anthony-Oriarian and other officials said he would convey their concerns to the appropriate authorities.

He said; “Let me use this opportunity to thank you most sincerely for this peaceful approach to handling these issues you have raised. I have listened carefully. We have read through your submission and the people here have heard what you said. I will tender this document that you have presented to the commission.

“The commission will look at this and will act on it. But let me assure you that as a commission, we are a law-abiding institution. And as citizens, we are also law-abiding citizens. Whatever the law says it has taken a decision on, we act on it.

“So, I will assure you that there is no intention whatsoever, as far as INEC is concerned, to disenfranchise anybody from any exercise. It is our responsibility, it is our duty. If we don’t ensure that every Nigerian participates in every activity, then we are failing in our duty, and that we will not do. That is an assurance. I am sure we will get back to you, but rest assured that we will not do anything to disenfranchise.”