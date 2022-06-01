The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned 11 Philippines citizens before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly importing 13.65 Kilograms of Cocaine into Nigeria unlawfully.

The foreigners were docked alongside a vessel, MV Karteria by the NDLEA on a four-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful importation and transportation of the prohibited substance.

The defendants, who were arrested on November 7, 2021, at GDNL Terminal Apapa Port, in Lagos were ordered to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services pending their trial by Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

The Filipinos are Gerapusco Fidel; Antolin Reynante; Bechayoa Edgar; Voltaire Tejero, Kent Ryan; Bryan Kamos; Ralph Christopher; Maningo Dennis; Romnick Albarracin; Ervin Pabuaya and Quetua Judezar Sevilla.

The prosecutors, Dinneys Owen had told the court that the offences are contrary to and punishable under sections 11(b) and 14(b); of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

All the defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The first and second prosecution witnesses, Fredrick Atoni and Luka Zaka, who were both exhibit keepers, at the Lagos and Apapa Special Command of the agency testified in the matter on Tuesday.

Justice Oweibo has adjourned the matter to June 1 for the continuation of the Federation.