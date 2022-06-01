The camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship in Ekiti State received a boost on Tuesday, as over 1,000 members of the Labour Party (LP) in the state joined the ruling party.

The defectors who came from all the 16 local government areas of the state pledged to work for the victory of the party’s governorship candidate, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.

They were received into the APC by the Chairman, Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, Chief Olajide Awe at a ceremony held at JKF Centre, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti.

Led by the state LP chairman, Engr. Banji Omotoso, the defectors said they were attracted to the party by the pedigree, quality and personality of Oyebanji who, according to them, possesses the experience to continue the developmental strides being witnessed in the state.

The defectors who were presented with the broom, the symbol of their new party, also surrendered and tore their membership cards to demonstrate their exit from the LP in exchange for the LP.

Addressing the new party members, Awe who welcomed their decision to join the APC at a crucial period assured that they would be accorded the rights and privileges enjoyed by old members in the party.

Awe said: “We want to reiterate that once you join the APC, you have a bona fide member and you are entitled to all rights and privileges enjoyed by those you met in the party. You are free to participate in party activities at the units, wards, local governments and the state.

“APC as a party wants continuity in our state and your votes will count in making this to become a reality. We want you to continue to mobilise for our party ahead of the June 18 governorship election to ensure victory for BAO.’’