The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said its operatives arrested 32 suspects, including two women and seized a total of 134.143 kilograms of narcotic drug in the month of August 2022.

The narcotic drugs include cocaine, heroin, cannabis sativa and methamphetamine (aka Mkpurunmiri) as well as psychotropic substances such as tramadol, swinol, Exol-5, Amphetamine, diazepam, and codeine.

The arrest and seizures were contained in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday by the assistant state commander in-charge of media and advocacy, Emmanuel Ogbumgbada.

The statement reads in part: “In the month of August 2022, the Rivers State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested thirty-two (32) suspects comprising thirty (30) males and two (2) females with a total seizure of 134.143kg of Narcotic drugs such as cocaine, heroin, cannabis sativa and methamphetamine (aka Mkpurunmiri.)

“The command also, seized psychotropic substances such as tramadol, swinol, Exol-5, Amphetamine, diazepam, and codeine.

“During the same period under review, the command engaged in drug abuse sensitisation to NGOs, community youths, women organisations and religious groups.