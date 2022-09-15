The new rector of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwanna, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Dr Felix Attah, yesterday expressed regret over what he described as massive theft and pillage of the polytechnic properties, dilapidation of buildings and shabby jobs by past administrations.

Dr Attah also expressed concern that the institution’s lecture halls, lecture theaters, newly-inaugurated TETFUND buildings and campus roads are all in a very bad shape.

The rector who made the observation during the institution’s 41st matriculation ceremony said that the polytechnic premises has been overgrown with weeds that provide refuge for dangerous reptiles and other harmful creatures.

“It is unfortunate that the polytechnic could witness such tremendous rot at this stage of its development. Learning facilities are in shambles and our laboratories and classrooms are pathetic sight”, he stated.

He also observed that the polytechnic security staff are owed salaries for nine months adding that buildings built with taxpayers’ money in the school are in very bad shape.

“Work ethics has been discarded with discipline broken down completely in the school as most staff come to work between 9:am and 11:am and go home as from 3:pm,” he noted.