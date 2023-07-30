NDLEA Arrests Artistes’ Manager, Accomplice Who Sell Drugs At Popular Lagos Nightclubs

NDLEA Arrests Artistes’ Manager, Accomplice Who Sell Drugs At Popular Lagos NightclubsBy Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Lekki-based artistes’ manager and his Ikoyi businessman accomplice, who specialised in distributing illicit drugs to fun seekers at VIP night clubs and lounges in Lekki and Island axis of Lagos State.

Their arrest followed an intelligence about a shipment of Colorado, a synthetic strong strain of cannabis coming for them from Los Angeles, United States.

A statement sent to LEADERSHIP on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the anti-Narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, said Oseni Abdulraheem Ayodeji Babatunde (a.k.a Papalampa) was the first to be arrested in his house at No. 3 Ope Daniel Taiwo Street, off Chisco Bus-Stop, Lekki area of Lagos when the consignment arrived on Sunday, July 23.

During preliminary interview with the suspect, he confessed he started the illicit trade three years ago and had been selling to patrons of clubs and lounges in Lekki and Lagos Island, some of which he identified as Quilox, Silver Fox, DNA and Hot box.

The statement quoted Oseni as saying beside the drug business, he also organised shows for artistes around Lagos and outside Nigeria.