Osun Govt Bans Monarch From Land Transaction

The Osun State Government has banned the Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbaje Arowo Okunjoye II, from transactions in land matters in his domain pending the conclusion of investigation of alleged land grabbing against the monarch.

A release made available to journalists in Osogbo, the State capital by the Spokesperson to the State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, stated that the directive was issued following the monarch’s appearance before the duo of Osun State Attorney-General, and Commissioner for Local Government and Cheiftaincy Affairs, Akande Oluwafemi Jimoh and

Dosu Babatunde, respectively.

The statement said that the decision became necessary to curtail frequent alleged cases of land grabbing by the monarch within Ile-Ogbo and surrounding villages.