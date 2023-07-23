NDLEA Arrests Drug Lord, Mule With 93 Cocaine Wraps In Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a suspected drug lord, Charles Uwagbale and his mule, Uju Dominic with 93 pellets of cocaine meant for distribution in Italy.

This is even as the NDLEA said it has intercepted a 98 cartons containing 5, 122, 900 pills of Tramadol 225mg with an estimated street value of about N3.7b only, which were imported into Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said in a statement that it was “a rude shock to a notorious drug kingpin who specializes in sponsoring young Nigerians to traffick Class A drugs to Europe especially Italy, when operatives of the NDLEA stormed his hotel room in Okota area of Lagos late on Friday 21st July when he was preparing a recruited courier to swallow 93 pellets of cocaine meant for distribution in Italy.

“The 48-year-old drug kingpin, Charles Uwagbale, had recruited Uju Dominic, 35, from his base in Italy with a deal to come to Nigeria, ingest 100 pellets of cocaine on Friday 21st July and return to Italy on Saturday 22nd July. True to plan, upon the arrival in Nigeria, the mule was lodged in Golden Heaven Hotel located at Enoma street off Ago-Palace way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos where Uwagbale brought 93 wraps of the Class A drug for him to swallow at about 23:45pm Friday night.”

The NDLEA further said they were in the process when NDLEA operatives, who have been on their trail following credible intelligence stormed their hotel room, arrested both and recovered the drug exhibits with a total weight of 1.427 kilograms.