Chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has expressed the appreciation of officers and men of the agency to President Bola Tinubu for his continuous support for the on-going efforts to curb the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

Marwa stated this in response to questions from journalists while inspecting facilities at the NDLEA barracks, which is almost ready for commissioning in Yola, Adamawa State.

He said; “We thank God for the project, we appreciate the continuity in governance. Former president Buhari appreciated the issues surrounding the security and welfare of staff. They seize, arrest, prosecute and deal with the criminals, yet the criminals come back to them because they live among them. But now we have the barracks for our personnel. Buhari approved it and commenced it, and now President Tinubu has continued with same zeal and drive, so we appreciate this element of concern towards the NDLEA,” he said.

While commending the standard and quality of work being done at the barracks, he said; “Consultants, contractors have done very well, good quality, well monitored, best materials and design as you can see, and we are 95% done. We hope that by the grace of Allah, before the middle of this year, we’ll fully launch this first phase. We are targeting initially the six geopolitical zones to have a barrack each, for equity and balance and in the succeeding years, we hope the succeeding government will continue in all the 36 state commands, FCT, and Special Area commands. Our officers are all excited and willing to do more, because this is a testament to the good work that the officers have been doing that yielded this project and they are willing to do even more.”